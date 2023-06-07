Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

