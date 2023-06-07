Jennifer N. Jones Sells 1,704 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 12.1 %

COIN opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

