Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt Sells 238,000 Shares

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Knightscope Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Knightscope, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Knightscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Knightscope by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

