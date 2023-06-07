Creative Planning Boosts Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 212,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 232,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 125,209 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FCG stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $552.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

