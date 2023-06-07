Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

