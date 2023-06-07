POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in POSCO were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

Several research firms have commented on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

