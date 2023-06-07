Creative Planning Purchases 2,964 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

IQLT opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

