American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Triton International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

