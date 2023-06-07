American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $102.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock worth $576,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

