Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Adam D. Portnoy Purchases 2,318,081 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,318,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $474.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

