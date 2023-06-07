JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $79.08 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $79,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,093,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.85) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.54) to GBX 1,280 ($15.91) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,183.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

