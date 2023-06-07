JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of STERIS worth $81,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $207.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

