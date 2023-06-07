Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.61% of Utz Brands worth $80,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,244,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 204,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,103,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at $60,782,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,509,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,164,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.