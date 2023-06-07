JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $81,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Insider Activity

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at $595,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,970 in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

