CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,941,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,989 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.