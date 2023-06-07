CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,740,000 after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1,602.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

