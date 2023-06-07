JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $83,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

