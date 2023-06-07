JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $77,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gartner by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after acquiring an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of IT stock opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.