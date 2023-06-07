JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 283,859 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $82,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,962. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.