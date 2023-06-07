CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.