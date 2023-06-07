CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

