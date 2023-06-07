JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78.79 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.37% of First Hawaiian worth $78,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of FHB opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

