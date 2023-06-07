American International Group Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FSS opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

