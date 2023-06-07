American International Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.97.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

