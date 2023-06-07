American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

