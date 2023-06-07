American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 3,935.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

