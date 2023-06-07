American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,252 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.