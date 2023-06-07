American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

