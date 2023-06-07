American International Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

