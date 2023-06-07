UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,543 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

NYSE:PATH opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

