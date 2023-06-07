Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 528,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 455,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.