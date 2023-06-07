Amalgamated Bank Purchases 826 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $498.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.91. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

