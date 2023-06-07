Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.73 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CINF opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

