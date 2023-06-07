Reviewing American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 3 5 0 2.44 American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ANSYS currently has a consensus target price of $311.92, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. American Software has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.95%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than ANSYS.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 25.74% 12.73% 9.33% American Software 8.67% 8.67% 6.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $2.07 billion 13.67 $523.71 million $6.33 51.44 American Software $127.55 million 3.56 $12.78 million $0.32 41.97

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than American Software. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANSYS beats American Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment is involved in the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

