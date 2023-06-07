Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,945 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.74%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Stories

