Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.07

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 2102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,599,000. David Kennon Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,914,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 262,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 371,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

