Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,851.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,851 ($23.01) and last traded at GBX 1,877.83 ($23.34), with a volume of 96536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,947 ($24.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,419.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,667.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,886.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 392.16%.

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($26.52) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($26,516.66). In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($26.52) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($26,516.66). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.72), for a total transaction of £31,130.80 ($38,700.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,810 shares of company stock worth $4,396,940. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

