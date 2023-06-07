CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.31

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 294189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

CIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

