Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Sells 15,255 Shares of Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 751,916 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.