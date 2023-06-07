Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Sells 15,255 Shares of Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of MOD stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.