Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 16,668 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

Samsara Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

