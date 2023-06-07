Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,524.00

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,524 ($18.95) and last traded at GBX 1,485.32 ($18.46), with a volume of 17548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($18.27).

HILS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.65) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.89) to GBX 1,490 ($18.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.89) to GBX 1,700 ($21.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,376.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,305.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 1,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.16) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,883.89). Also, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($32,151.17). Insiders have acquired 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $39,846,540 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

