Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.00

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 701095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.50 ($3.21).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.39.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Neeta Patel bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($615.07). In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 4,200 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £10,290 ($12,792.14). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($615.07). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,064 shares of company stock worth $4,692,840. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.