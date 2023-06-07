Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 10,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Gerald Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unum Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.