Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

KRG opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

