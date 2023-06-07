Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.30

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

