Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.30

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

