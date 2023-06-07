MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.66

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

