Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 5,959 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $268,631.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

