Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $332,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

ANET stock opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.