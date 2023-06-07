Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.32

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.05. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,020 shares traded.

Nocopi Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

