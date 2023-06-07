Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.17

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $7.84. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 371 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on KIROY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.
See Also
